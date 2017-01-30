Missouri Western suspends summer equity theater group

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Western State University says budget cuts will force it to suspend operations of its summer equity theater company.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports (http://bit.ly/2kaWQuW ) the college announced Friday that it would suspend operations of Western Playhouse and has canceled auditions for the planned production of “West Side Story.”

Gordon Mapley, executive producer of the Western Playhouse, says the organization would re-evaluate resuming the playhouse if finances improve in the future.

The theater company was founded in 2012 to showcase professional-quality productions.

The suspension will not affect the university’s Department of Theatre, Cinema and Dance’s theater season.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has cut $68 million in core funding for higher education. It was part of $146 million in spending cuts he announced to balance the state budget.

