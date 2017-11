House Republican Galen Higdon of St. Joseph is planning to introduce a bill in the next session to ban all use of handheld devices behind the wheel.

The former 30-year law enforcement officer says although it’s important to do away with texting and handling cell phones while driving, he’s happy to see hands free technology run its course.

If Missouri banned all use of handheld devices while driving, it would join only 15 states that do so already.

