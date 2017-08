The Missouri State Parks has issued an advisory to not use a specific brand of total solar eclipse glasses and viewers sold at state parks and historic sites.

Director Ben Ellis says the glasses and viewers sold under the name PMS Promo Mart cannot be verified to meet the ISO and CE certification to safely view the eclipse or that they came from a recommended manufacturer.

Anyone who purchased the solar eclipse glasses at a state park or historic site should return them to receive a full refund.

Like this: Like Loading...