Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thanksgiving holiday travel

You’ll see Missouri state troopers every 20 miles on our interstates Wednesday and again on Sunday, participating in what’s known as Operation CARE.

Brian Hauswirth has the story:

Operation CARE stands for Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. Missouri Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz says 14 people were killed and another 553 people were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

This year’s holiday fatality counting period begins Wednesday evening at 6 and continues until Sunday night at 11:59. Hotz urges drivers to slow down, wear their seat belts, make sure their vehicle is in good condition and to get plenty of rest before driving.

