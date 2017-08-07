Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests 2 in Daviess County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas man was arrested early Saturday afternoon in Daviess County

He was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen property, felony leaving the scene of an accident, speeding 107 miles an hour in a 60 zone, failure to drive on the right half of the road, and not having a Valid operators license.

34-year old Brandon Hastings of Parsons, Kansas was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

The patrol also reports a Texas man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Daviess County and accused of resisting arrest by fleeing, misdemeanor alcohol-related driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.

53-year old Marc Atchley of Nacogdoches, Texas was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg.

