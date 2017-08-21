Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions raises $171,000

The annual Sale of Champions at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia raised a record-breaking $171,500 Saturday.

Results involving this area included the Grand Champion steer exhibited by Katelyn Gillum of Unionville selling for an all-time high of $28,500 dollars. The 1,355 pound crossbred steer was donated to the Missouri FFA Leadership Fund.

The Grand Champion meat goat shown by Brylee Williams of Princeton was purchased by Edward Jones and associates around the state. The purchase price was $8,250. The Boer goat weighed 80 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion meat goat exhibited by Brylee Williams of Princeton sold for $5,500. The goat weighed 96 pounds.

Both the Grand Champion and the Reserve Champion meat goats were donated to the University of Missouri’s meat judging team.

BTC bank, which has locations in several area communities, and the Jerry Litton Memorial Foundation, were among those who purchased the Grand Champion Barrow shown by Royse Laffey of Maryville. The 275-pound crossbred hog was purchased for $25,500 dollars. The barrow was donated to the Missouri FFA Leadership Fund. Royse Laffey announced he would donate ten percent of the sale price to the Missouri State Fair Foundation for swine barn.

Hannah Bruse of Princeton exhibited the Grand Champion pen of chickens with the broilers weighing an average of 6.8 pounds. They were purchased for $4,000 and the chickens were donated to the Missouri FFA Leadership Fund.

Proceeds from the sale go to the exhibitors and to Youth in Agriculture Scholarships. This is the 25th year of the scholarship program with the program awarding 570 scholarships amounting to $558,000.

