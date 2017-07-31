Missouri State Fair begins August 10 in Sedalia

The theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair in Sedalia is “Come Home”.

State Fair Marketing Director Keri Mergen says the fair will include other new events, entertainment, exhibits, and promotional days.

She adds that facility upgrades have also been made to the camping area, cattle barns, the Taylor Woods Youth Center, the Donnelly Arena, the Pepsi Grandstand, the sheep pavilion, and the swine barn, and the majority of the buildings on the fair grounds are air conditioned.

The Missouri State Fair will be held August 10 through 20.

State Fair Marketing Director Keri Mergen says the opening weekend is the fair’s Salute to Heroes Weekend.

August 12 is Pepsi Day and Law Enforcement/Firefighter Appreciation Day. Law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics can get into the fair for free, and immediate family admission costs $1.

On August 13, Iland Internet Services sponsor Military Appreciation Day. Military admission is free that day, and the immediate family gets in for $1. Mergen mentions there will also be a resource fair and a military appreciation ceremony coordinated the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

She explains that the state fair has partnered with Missouri Farmers Care and Missouri FFA for Drive to Feed Kids. Farming to Fight Hunger’s movie “Where the Fast Lane Ends” will premiere opening day.

The sixth annual food drive to benefit Feeding Missouri will be held August 15. Mergen says anyone who brings food donations that day will receive a discount on the price of admission.

She believes the biggest new entertainment is the Flippenout’s Extreme Trampoline Show near the Agriculture Building.

There will also be Missouri artists featured on the Ditzfield Stage, a AAA race car display, and an AT&T It Can Wait Simulator Tour at the Missouri Department of Transportation Expo Center.

Mergen recommends those interested in attending the fair visit the state fair’s web site to find special promotions and the activities scheduled for each day.

Fair information can be found at the Missouri State Fair website.

