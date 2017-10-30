Missouri State Auditor releases monthly reports on local government and special district financial information

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of local governments and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.

One report includes cities, towns, and villages while the other lists political subdivisions such as water, fire protection and taxing districts. These entities are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor’s Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.

Fifty-two cities, 26 villages and 50 other political subdivisions were required to file by Sept. 30 because their fiscal year ended on March 31. Nineteen political subdivisions and 29 local governments failed to file financial reports by the deadline.

This reports also include information on 16 additional local governments and two political subdivisions that submitted late financial reports or other related documents to the State Auditor’s Office in September.

Reports received are searchable online. The complete report of local governments is here and the full report of other political subdivisions is here.

Like this: Like Loading...