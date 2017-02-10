Missouri shooting victim identified as man, 57

AVA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a southern Missouri shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

The West Plains Daily Quill (http://bit.ly/2kSUQZm ) reports that the man killed in last month’s shooting was identified in a news release Wednesday as 57-year-old John Aborn, of Ava. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that the second man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

Deputies found the victims while responding to what was believed to be a domestic disturbance. No other details were immediately released.

