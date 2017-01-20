Missouri Senator files bill to stop investment in Russia

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri senator says the state shouldn’t be investing in Russia, and she has filed a bill to stop it.

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal filed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit any state or local agencies from investing in individuals or organizations doing business with Russia.

Chappelle-Nadal said the Missouri State Employee Retirement System has about $15 million invested in the Russian Federation, and the University of Missouri Retirement, Disability and Death Benefit Plan has more than $2.7 million in Russian stock holdings.

The filing comes after U.S. intelligence findings that the Russian government had interfered with the U.S. presidential election by hacking and releasing emails from the Democratic National Committee.

Chappelle-Nadal said Missouri taxpayers shouldn’t have to send their money to a country “that undermines and attacks America.”

