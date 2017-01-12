Missouri Rep: CCW license owners can borrow gun from office to carry around in State Capitol

A Missouri state representative from Platte County is making waves with a declaration concerning Second Amendment rights.

Missouri House Rep. Nick Marshall (R) announced on Wednesday that he would allow any constituent with a concealed carry license that was not allowed to bring a gun into the state Capitol to borrow one from his office.

Marshall posted the announcement on his Facebook page:

Missouri Rep. Randy Dunn (D) tweeted out a picture of a sign that hangs from Marshall’s door:

Missouri Rep. Jon Carpenter also remarked on Marshall’s decision in a Facebook post:

Like this: Like Loading...