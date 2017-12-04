Missouri prosecutor says baby allegedly microwaved ‘one of worst cases he’s seen’

A couple from eastern Missouri’s Park Hills is accused of heating up their baby in a microwave and dropping the baby while trying to imitate a TV commercial. St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin says this is one of the worst child abuse cases that he’s seen as a prosecutor.

The child continues to recover from first and second-degree burns and skull fractures after being taken to an emergency room in April. 22-year-olds Derick and Mikala Boyce-Slezak face felony child abuse or neglect charges.

The case dates back to April when the baby was taken to an emergency room. The couple is in jail on charges of felony abuse or neglect of a child.

