Missouri opens applications for ‘assistant physicians’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has begun accepting applications from people hoping to work as “assistant physicians” under a 2014 law intended to address a shortage of doctors.

The Missouri Board of Registration for the Healing Arts spent about two-and-a-half years developing the rules for the new category of physician licensing before opening up the application process Tuesday.

The 2014 law was billed as a first-of-its-kind method to get more doctors into underserved areas.

It’s open to people who recently graduated from medical school and passed the first two rounds of licensing exams but have not yet completed a residency program. Typically, physicians must complete three-to-six years of residency work to be certified.

Assistant physicians will be able to provide primary care services but must be supervised by another physician.

