Missouri manufacturer to lay off 140 workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield manufacturer plans to lay off 140 people later this year.

The layoffs at the Reckitt Benckiser plant in north Springfield will begin in April. The company, which manufactures French’s mustard and other condiments in Springfield, told the Missouri Department of Economic Development the layoffs will occur between April 29 and July 1.

The England-based company said in an email to The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2kN1WvH ) that the company decided to relocate its warehouse and custom manufacturing operation to a facility in St. Peters, near St. Louis. Spokeswoman Suzanne Grogan says the change will help the company accommodate its rapid growth and provide access to more efficient shipping lanes.

About 450 people currently work for Reckitt Benckiser in the five-county Springfield metropolitan area.

