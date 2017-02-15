Missouri man who posted Facebook pictures of stolen property pleads

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Jefferson City man who posted pictures of stolen guns and other property on Facebook has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms.

Federal prosecutors say Jefferson City police searched the home of 27-year-old Tremaine Cordell Smith in January 2016 looking for stolen property after Smith had posted pictures of guns, illegal drugs and cash on his Facebook page.

During the search, several stolen items were recovered, including two stolen handguns.

Anyone who has been convicted of a felony is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Smith has three prior felony convictions in Cole County for distributing a controlled substance.

Smith faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years without parole, up to a sentence to life in prison.

