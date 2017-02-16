Missouri man saves woman, 74, from burning home

PARK HILLS, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri woman is being treated for burns from a house fire, and a man who saw the fire from a neighboring home is credited with saving her life.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri (http://bit.ly/2lgWPqd ) reports that fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the Park Hills home of a 74-year-old woman. Richard Cowell Jr. was visiting his sister when they saw smoke coming from the woman’s home.

Cowell saw the woman in the doorway, apparently dazed. He pulled her from the home and put out a fire on her skin. She was flown to a St. Louis hospital with burns to her back and head.

The home was badly damaged. Smoking is the suspected cause of the fire but an investigation continues.

