Missouri man pleads guilty in death of child, 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old Kansas City man has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of his 2-year-old daughter.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office said that Courtenay Block pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, child abuse and tampering with physical evidence in the death of Shaquille Kornegay. He initially was charged with second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said earlier that the child “apparently shot herself in the head” in April. Block was accused of allowing her access to a loaded weapon.

Court records show Block was holding the unresponsive child when Kansas City police officers arrived at the home.

Sentencing is set for March 24.

