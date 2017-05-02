Missouri man gets 8 years for amassing child porn collection

A Warrensburg, Mo., man who amassed a large collection of child pornography was sentenced in federal court.

Timothy K. Jokubeit, 36, of Warrensburg, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to eight years and one month in federal prison without parole.

On May 24, 2016, Jokubeit pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography over the Internet and one count of possessing child pornography.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Jokubeit’s residence on May 28, 2015, and seized a laptop computer, an external hard drive, and two SD cards. Those devices contained more than 2,200 images of child pornography and more than 300 videos of child pornography, including images and video of children depicted in acts of bondage and adult/toddler rape scenes. According to court documents, the majority of the images and videos of child pornography depicted children under the age of 12.

Jokubeit told investigators he had been downloading child pornography for over 20 years.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Barnes. It was investigated by the Dent County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

