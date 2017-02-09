Missouri man faces more charges in shooting death of officer

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An 18-year-old is facing more charges in connection with the shooting death of a St. Louis County police officer.

Trenton Forster already had been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in last October’s killing of 33-year-old Blake Snyder. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2k3Ya46 ) reports that an indictment returned last week adds charges of second-degree assault and another count of armed criminal action.

Forster is accused of fatally shooting Snyder in the face Oct. 6 after the officer responded to a reported disturbance. The new counts relate to Forster’s alleged pointing of a gun at Snyder’s police partner.

During a hearing Tuesday in Clayton, Forster was granted a request for a new judge.

Forster has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed on $1 million bond.

