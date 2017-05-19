Missouri man convicted of fatal stabbing for 2nd time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man convicted of stabbing another man to death during an argument had served prison time for another fatal stabbing.

Brian Morrow pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death last summer of 20-year-old Isaiah Jones, of Kansas City. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2q1lYnd ) the men were on their way to a movie when they began arguing over when police can detain a person. Morrow stabbed Jones and then drove away.

Morrow was paroled in 2011 after serving 11 years in prison for a 1998 fatal stabbing during a family barbecue. He was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 25-year-old Miklos Taylor.

