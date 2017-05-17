Missouri man charged with intentionally crashing car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield man is charged with intentionally wrecking his car after threatening to kill himself and a passenger.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2pRKcBf ) reports that 57-year-old Gilbert Hoffer Jr. faces a first-degree domestic assault charge. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents say he crashed early Sunday while driving on Interstate 44. Hoffer told a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper that he hit the median cables after swerving to dodge a deer.

But his passenger said he became angry after reading her text messages and accused her of cheating on him. The woman told the trooper that Hoffer accelerated to above 120 mph and said: “he was going to intentionally crash and kill her and himself.” Hoffer told the trooper the wreck wasn’t intentional.

