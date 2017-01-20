Missouri man charged in death of man found stabbed in bed

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City man has been charged in the 2013 death of a 22-year-old man whose brother found him suffering from stab wounds in his bed.

Twenty-four-year-old John Seger was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the death of Corey Laykovich, of Independence. Bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The probable cause statement says Laykovich walked to his Independence home after he was stabbed. His brother said he went to check on Laykovich after hearing him breathing heavily. Laykovich was suffering from a large cut to the side of his neck and to his abdomen.

The statement says Seger told police that Laykovich pulled a knife on him during an argument. Seger said the stabbing happened during a struggle.

