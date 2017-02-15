Missouri man admits to $86K embezzlement from 2 churches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $86,000 from two churches.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 59-year-old David Townley, of Raytown, admitted Tuesday to one count of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and one count of tax evasion.

Prosecutors said Townley skimmed money from cash tuition payments while working as the business manager for the Nativity of Mary church and school in Independence.

Prosecutors also allege that Townley stole from the Sacred Heart of Guadalupe church in Kansas City while volunteering to pay the church’s bills, make financial committee reports and file the church’s tax returns.

