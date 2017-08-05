Missouri Livestock Symposium holding agriculture photo contest

The Missouri Livestock Symposium wants amateur photographers to send in their best photos of agriculture.

Photographers may submit up to three pictures that show farm life, farm scenes, or livestock and the winning photo will appear on the Missouri Livestock Symposium program book cover. The winner will receive a $100 cash prize as well as a framed print of the photo.

Photos will be accepted through the evening of September 8th at 5 o’clock and can be emailed as a jpeg to [email protected].

Entries should include the photographer’s name, address, phone number, age, the title of the photo, and an explanation of the photo. Photos should be eight and a half by 11 inches and portrait orientation.

The winning photo will be recognized at a Missouri Livestock Symposium program December 1.

More information on the photo contest can be found on the Missouri Livestock Symposium website.

