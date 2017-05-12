Missouri Legislature passes bill for adult high schools

State News May 12, 2017 KTTN News
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill to create adult high schools for people older than 21 who haven’t earned a high school diploma.

The proposal now goes to Gov. Eric Greitens after passing the House on Thursday.

The bill would allow the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to authorize a nonprofit that would start four adult high schools.

The schools would offer industry certification programs as well as high school diplomas. They would also offer on-site childcare.

Four classes of counties would be eligible for the schools, and the counties could bid if they meet certain criteria including a $2 million investment.

