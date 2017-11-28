Missouri legislator: A lot of unnecessary force was used at Black Friday protest

State Rep. Bruce Franks Junior, who was one of seven protesters arrested at the St. Louis Galleria on Black Friday, says the fight will continue for racial equality.

He was an active protester in Ferguson and after a judge’s ruling in September that freed a former St. Louis police officer of a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a black drug suspect. Some critics say they are fed up with the protesting in the St. Louis area.

Franks says a lot of unnecessary force was used at the event to protest police brutality. He would not say whether he plans to file a lawsuit claiming police misconduct. Video of the incident is available HERE.

Like this: Like Loading...