Missouri lawmakers look at resolution to make youth violence a health epidemic

Missouri lawmakers are looking at a proposal to establish youth violence as a public health epidemic.

The measure also calls on the General Assembly to support the creation of statewide education for trauma. Sara Baker with the ACLU of Missouri says the education system has failed to accommodate students afflicted with trauma.

The proposal is from Democratic Representative Bruce Franks Jr. of St. Louis, who is being joined by fellow St. Louis Democrat Jamilah Nasheed, who has filed a companion measure in the Senate.

Like this: Like Loading...