Missouri judge: Recorded conversation violated constitution

SHELBYVILLE, Mo. (AP) – A recorded conversation between a central Missouri prosecutor and his attorney will not be heard at the prosecutor’s trial on assault and leaving the scene of an accident charges.

Circuit Judge Frederick Tucker ruled Thursday that Columbia police violated the U.S. and state constitutions when they recorded a call between Monteau County Prosecutor Shayne Healea and his defense attorney.

Healea is accused of crashing his truck into a restaurant in October 2014, injuring four people. Police also say he drove off and refused a breath-alcohol test when he was found.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2lwNAyH ) the judge ruled the recording would be suppressed. But he didn’t dismiss the case, saying the recording didn’t reveal any potential trial strategy and prosecutors didn’t use it when deciding whether to file charges.

