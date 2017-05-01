Missouri Humane Society expands with new facility

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — The Humane Society of Missouri is expanding its operations by opening two new specialized centers in the city of Maryland Heights.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2pefl2j ) reports that the society’s Best Buddy Adoption Center and Animal Medical Center of Mid-America opened on Wednesday.

Missouri chapter President Kathy Warnick says that the two-level, 44,000-square-foot facility will provide a “wonderful” experience for pet adopters, featuring a new Integrated Pain Management Center and innovative animal housing all within welcoming architecture.

The facility will be able to accommodate more than 400 animals at a time, double the number of animals the previous facility could hold.

“One of the things we are proud of is it offers state-of-the-art care and top-notch treatment, as we have two full-time shelter veterinarians,” said Warnick. “The new facility is extremely colorful, cheerful and happy, and allows natural light which is fabulous for animals to experience daylight.”

The $16 million facility was paid for by individual, foundation and corporate donations to the New Horizons Capital Campaign conducted by the Missouri chapter over the past four years.

Abandoned animals can be brought to a 24-hour drop-off point with cages. Dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, birds and the occasional pot-bellied pigs, roosters, and chickens will be cared for at the facility.

