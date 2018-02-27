Missouri House committee hears parade of gun bills

More than eight pieces of gun legislation were discussed in one House committee hearing yesterday in Jefferson City.

Republican Representative Jared Taylor of Nixa said his bill that would prohibit cities from regulating the open carry of firearms was a response to Kansa City Police forcing individuals to empty their guns of ammunition. Democratic committee member Tracy McCreery of St. Louis fired back that gun-toting men had bullied citizens in her neighborhood.

The same committee is hearing two more bills dealing with guns laws today.

