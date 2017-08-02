Missouri holding “Sales Tax Holiday” this weekend

Missouri will hold its sales tax holiday this weekend that will assist parents in getting the kids ready for back to school.

The sales tax exemption is limited to clothing, school supplies, computer software, personal computers, computer peripheral devices, and graphing calculators, and certain limitations apply.

The sales tax exemption will start Friday morning at 12:01 and end at midnight Sunday, however, several local jurisdictions have chosen not to participate. The state sales tax of 4.225% will still be waived in those jurisdictions for qualifying items, though.

Local sales tax for Trenton and Grundy County adding up to 3.75% will still be collected.

Other cities in the area that will still collect local sales tax include Chillicothe, Green City, and Pattonsburg.

Other counties in the area still collecting local sales tax include Carroll, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, and Putnam.

