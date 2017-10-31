Audio: Missouri Highway Patrol warns of deer-vehicle collisions

The Highway Patrol says six people were killed and another 455 were injured in 2016 in deer-vehicle collisions in Missouri. Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz says one deer strike happened every one-point-nine hours in Missouri.

Captain Hotz says the majority of deer strike crashes happen in October and November, citing harvest time and hunters being out.

More than 4,600 Missouri motorists struck deer in 2016, killing six people and injuring another 455. Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz says most deer-vehicle collisions happen between 5 pm and 6:59 a.m.

