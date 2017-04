The commanding officer of Troop H, of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, has announced that sometime during the month of May, Troop H will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Buchanan County and a DWI saturation in Andrew County.

The areas selected for enforcement are based on a high number of drinking-related crashes, the high number of contacts with drivers who have been drinking, and officers’ input as to probable contact with DWI violators.

Like this: Like Loading...