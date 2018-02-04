Missouri Highway Patrol to conduct DWI saturation in Linn and Sullivan Counties

Highway Patrol Troop B will conduct special enforcement operations this month.

Troopers will conduct a driving while intoxicated saturation across Troop B in February as well as a Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement operation in Linn and Sullivan counties.

Commanding Officer Captain James Wilt says the enforcement operations enable the Patrol to enhance its efforts in removing impaired drivers from Missouri’s highways. He urges citizens to contact the nearest law enforcement agency if they suspect a motorist is driving while impaired or observe a vehicle driven in an erratic manner.

Emergencies may be reported to the Patrol at 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cell phone.

