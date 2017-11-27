Missouri Highway Patrol reports 2 arrests

The highway patrol reports a Centerville, Iowa resident was arrested early Sunday in Putnam County.

37-year-old Shaun Saldana was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana/prior offender, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Saldana was taken to the Putnam County jail.

The patrol also reported 21-year-old Nathanial Snow of Gallatin was taken into custody

Saturday afternoon in Daviess County on a Harrison County warrant accusing fraud. Snow also was accused of a registration violation. He was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

