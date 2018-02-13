Missouri Highway Patrol arrest two in Harrison County

The Highway Patrol arrested two individuals in Harrison County Tuesday morning.

The Patrol accused both 58-year-old Dayna Prather of Newton, Iowa and 31-year-old Rusty Conrad of Kansas City, Missouri of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and no seat belt.

Prather was also accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with Conrad accused of driving while suspended, failure to display valid plates, and speeding.

They were transported to the Harrison County Jail for a 24-hour hold.

Online court information shows Prather and Conrad were later both charged in Harrison County with felony possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Like this: Like Loading...