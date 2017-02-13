Missouri Highway Patrol arrest report in north Missouri

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton man on felony charges of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, fleeing or resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools.

Thirty-three year old Timothy Nguyen was arrested in Mercer County.

Thirty-one-year-old Ricardo Jasso of Blue Springs was arrested on charges of a Saint Louis Police Department warrant for a felony of probation violation, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid drivers license, and speeding.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nichole Helm of Hurdland was arrested on felony warrants in Adair and Lincoln counties.

Jasso and Helm are being held in Putnam County.

Thirty-year-old Elizabeth Harrison was arrested on a Macon County warrant for felony forgery of checks and a Macon Police Department warrant on a misdemeanor of driving without a valid license.

She is bondable and being held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

A Bethany man has been arrested on charges of possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thirty-eight-year-old Bert Ellison was arrested Friday morning in Harrison County.

He is bondable and being held at the Harrison County Jail.

