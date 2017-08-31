Missouri high schools to compete in “It Only Takes One” campaign

Missouri high schools now have the opportunity to compete in the 2017 “It Only Takes One” campaign which provides opportunities to win prizes for your school while educating young drivers about safe driving habits and safety belt use.

The campaign is sponsored by the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety and ACT Missouri. Statewide registration is open now until Sept. 30. The competition will run from Oct. 1 to the end of the school year.

It’s important that teen drivers realize it only takes ONE text, ONE drink, ONE call, ONE reach, ONE distraction to cause ONE fatal moment – but ONE clicked safety belt could be the difference between life or death in a car crash.

“Nearly eight out of 10 young drivers and passengers killed in 2016 Missouri vehicle traffic crashes weren’t buckled up,” said Bill Whitfield, executive committee chair for the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety. “Through education, competition and fun, the ‘It Only Takes One’ campaign can make a difference with young Missourians and save lives.”

Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people 15-20 years old. Research indicates that driver distractions are the primary cause of fatal collisions. In addition, one of the greatest risk factors faced by teens is the number of passengers in the vehicle. Studies have confirmed that with the presence of just one passenger, teens are twice as likely to be involved in a fatal crash.

The program consists of two surprise safety belt checks at each high school to measure student safety belt usage and also includes creative educational campaigns that promote safe driving throughout the school year. In addition, schools have the opportunity to submit a 30-second video spot aimed at encouraging their peers to buckle up and drive safe.

Grant funding prizes are awarded to schools with the most creative and impactful educational campaigns and public service announcements. The grant funding will be used to further educate the students on the importance of safety belt use and safe driving habits. Statewide recognition will be awarded a banner to schools with the highest safety belt usage rates.

Sign up your local high school to participate in the “It Only Takes One” competition online at www.savemolives.com/itonlytakesone before Sept. 30.

