Missouri Guardsmen in St. Joseph hold a military ball

Airmen from Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, Mo., celebrated 70 years of Air Force history July 8th at the “Eclipse the Night” quadrennial Military Ball, held at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Mo.

The ball is an annual celebration held in honor of the day the Air Force became a separate branch of service. It is an Air Force-wide event that allows for the remembrance of all the Air Force’s trials and triumphs throughout the years.

This year’s event included a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action tribute, and speeches from Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, Director, Air National Guard and his wife Nancy.

Gen. Rice praised the 139th Airlift Wing for maintaining a strong military and civic-minded community.

Nancy recognized the families of military members for all of their efforts and sacrifices that allow the Air National Guard to be strong and continue their missions.

Like this: Like Loading...