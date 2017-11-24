Missouri Grown web site launched for consumers to explore food and farming

Missourians are fortunate to be home to plentiful agriculture which grows a variety of foods like beef, pork, peaches, walnuts, watermelon, potatoes, sweet corn and so much more. Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture has unveiled its new Missouri Grown website, www.MissouriGrownUSA.com, which connects consumers to the bounty of food grown and raised in the Show Me State.

“We are excited to announce the launch of an expanded Missouri Grown website that we are confident will reach MORE Missourians with the positive stories of food and farming,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “We’ve made the biggest changes this program website has seen in nearly a decade. The site will offer an experience that will connect Missouri citizens to the men and women who provide quality food products.”

For the first time ever, consumers now have a list of Missouri Grown products at their fingertips. At home or in the grocery store, MissouriGrownUSA.com has been optimized to work on a desktop or mobile device. At Missouri Grown, you’ll discover the best Missouri has to offer.

The new website www.MissouriGrownUSA.com has a streamlined, improved search feature and more tailored categories that allow users to search for exactly what they want, where they want it. If you want eggs from within 15 miles of your home, you can enter those search parameters and find a match. Looking for chocolate in southwest Missouri? You can find it through the site’s search function. Users can also search for agritourism destinations and farmers’ markets.

Missouri Grown promotes food and non-food products, retailers, farmers’ markets, agritourism and agricultural experience destinations, through a variety of marketing efforts and promotional events.

Visit www.MissouriGrownUSA.com to experience the new, enhanced site and learn more about the food and agriculture in Missouri.

