Missouri granted extension to implement Real ID

The Department of Homeland Security has granted Missouri an extension to implement REAL ID compliant drivers licenses.

Third District State Representative Nate Walker reports the extension means Missourians will be able to use their current forms of identification to fly domestically and enter federal facilities until October 10th, 2018.

He says the Missouri General Assembly approved legislation during the 2017 session, which allows residents to obtain a photo ID compliant with the federal REAL ID Act.

The Department of Homeland Security announced in January 2016 that Missourians would not be able to enter federal facilities and would not be able to fly domestically starting in 2018 due to the current version of the Missouri drivers license not being compliant.

Walker says the federal government granted an extension to allow Missourians to continue to use existing Ids until January 22nd, and the new extension gives Missourians additional time to utilize their existing licenses. He notes that the state is on track to implement new REAL ID-compliant licenses by March 2019.

Walker adds that the state will have to apply for a second waiver next year in order to cover the gap between the time the current waiver expires in October and when new IDs will be in circulation.

