Missouri fencing laws to be topic of program offered at 2 locations

The University of Missouri Extension will offer a one-night program on Missouri fence laws at several locations throughout the state on two dates.

Locations where the program will be shown January 23rd include the Carrollton Public Library basement. Locations for the program February 13th include the North Central Career Center in Bethany and the Extension Center in Princeton. The programs will be held from 6:30 to 9 o’clock those nights.

Extension Agriculture Business Specialist Joe Koenen, as well as other Extension specialists, will offer insight into fence maintenance for row crop, livestock, and small-acreage owners.

The program will help landowners and renters understand their legal and financial responsibilities. Koenen has presented programs on Missouri fencing law for more than 25 years. Attendees at the program sites can ask questions or make comments through Skype or Zoom.

The Extension publication “Missouri’s Fencing and Boundary Laws: Frequently Asked Questions” is available to download for free at extension.missouri.edu/p/g811.

There is a fee for the program and materials. Contact Joe Koenen at 660-947-2705 for more information.

