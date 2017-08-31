Missouri Farm Leases Program to be held September 21

Issues such as when should my tenant pay me part of the rent, how and when can my current lease be terminated, who pays for fertilizer or lime and how much rent should I receive for my farm are some of the questions that will be discussed at the Missouri Farm Leases Program.

The program will be held on Thursday evening, September 21 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the following sites:

North Missouri Livestock Auction LLC, located at 52762 Bus. Hwy 5 in Milan

Clark County Extension Office in the Conference Room, 111 East Court Street in Kahoka

Monroe County Extension Office, 208 North Main Street in Paris

Pike County 2 nd Floor Courtroom, 115 West Main in Bowling Green

Jefferson County Extension Office, 301 3rd Street in Hillsboro

There is a $30.00 per person charge or $45.00 per couple, which includes one set of materials and a light meal. Pre-registration is required by September 18.

“Farm leases are a very hot topic right now with cash rents at their current level and crop prices dropping so landlords and tenants need to make certain they’re getting what they believe they should be,” said Joe Koenen, Agricultural Business Specialist with the University of Missouri Extension and one of the workshop presenters. “There are many issues both farm landlords and tenants need to be aware of and this program is designed to address these issues” according to Joe.

Topics that will be discussed include current cash rents in Missouri and trends, which items to discuss and agree on in a lease, terminating a farm lease – when and how to do it legally, recreational (hunting) leases – what you should be aware of and livestock and crop share arrangements – keeping them fair for both sides,.



The program will be presented via Skype so the audience can see and interact with all of the instructors as well as other sites.

You may contact the Putnam County Extension Center at (660) 947-2705 or [email protected] for more information, or if you would like to register to attend. You may also contact the local site you plan to attend.

