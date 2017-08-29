Missouri Farm Lease Program to be held in Milan September 21

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a Missouri Farm Leases Program in several locations in the state next month.

One of those locations will be the North Missouri Livestock Auction, LLC in Milan the night of September 21st from 6 to 9 o’clock.

Topics discussed will include current cash rents in Missouri and trends, items to discuss and agree on in a lease, when and how to legally terminate a farm lease, recreational leases, and livestock and crop share arrangements.

The program will be presented via Skype, so the audience can see and interact with the instructors as well as other sites.

Call the Sullivan County Extension Center at 660-265-4541 for more information or to register.

