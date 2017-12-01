Audio: Missouri Department of Corrections to hold Job Fair Saturday, December 2 in Cameron

Cameron is home to two prisons which are in need of staff members and the Missouri Department of Corrections will hold a job fair Saturday, November 2 from 9 o’clock to 3 o’clock. The public event is at the correctional centers’ training trailer, 609 East Pence Road in Cameron.

Jobs available at both Crossroads and the Western Missouri Correctional Center include those as corrections officers as well as openings for support staff positions.

Major Timothy Goebel said the minimum age requirement is 19 to become a corrections officer.

Major Goebel, who’s with the Western Missouri Correctional Center, told us more about happens during Saturday’s job fair.

Courtney Schweder is Deputy Warden and he spoke with KTTN’S Randall Mann during a special edition of Open Line.

If you plan to attend the job fair, you can get a head start on the application process by going to www.ease.mo.gov to complete an online job application. Staff at the job fair will also be on hand to assist you in filling out an application at the job fair.

Like this: Like Loading...