Four Missouri prisons, including the one in Moberly, have a new program that house offenders who are military veterans in their own wing.

Navy veteran Gerome Cummings of St. Louis tells Missourinet he feels a sense of family among his fellow soldiers in prison.

The veterans participate in PTSD and substance abuse treatment, anger management, group therapy and mentoring programs. Cummings, who served in the Navy for eight years, is among 48 offenders in the veterans wing of the institution.

