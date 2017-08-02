Missouri Department of Conservation to host open house in Kirksville

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host an open house in Kirksville to share information and gather public feedback.

MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley will attend and share insights on the department’s history, conservation priorities, and challenges on the horizon at the open house at the Northeast Regional Office at 3500 South Baltimore the night of August 14th from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Kirksville City Manager Mari Macomber and National Wild Turkey Federation-Missouri Regional Director Mike Allen will also attend to address how partnerships with municipalities and outside organizations can further progress local and statewide conservation efforts.

Attendees are encouraged to give feedback on MDC’s regulations, infrastructure, strategic policies, and statewide and local conservation issues. Those attending are encouraged to arrive early to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Northeast Regional Office from 4:30 to 6 o’clock.

The celebration will include opportunities for free guided fishing and hiking outside; indoor exhibits on Spring Creek Watershed management, Mississippi River fishing, bats, bees, and other wildlife; and nature crafts.

The first 80 attendees will receive a special gift from MDC.

MDC will also gather public feedback at the annual fall driving tour at Poosey Conservation Area in northwest Livingston County October 15th.

