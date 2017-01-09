Missouri Department of Conservation to host Eagle Adventure

The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages Missourians to discover nature this winter with an iconic American raptor – the bald eagle. Runge Conservation Nature Center will offer Eagle Adventure activities on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m.-3p.m., including live eagle presentations at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m.

A new exhibit at the nature center will feature artwork celebrating the bald eagle through the month of January. Visitors who want to see these powerful birds of prey in the wild can take a short trip from Runge Nature Center to MDC’s Marion Access on the Missouri River. There, staff will have spotting scopes set up for viewing eagles in their natural habitat.

“The recovery of bald eagles is one of the great success stories of conservation in Missouri,” said MDC’s Runge Nature Center Director Kathy Cavender. “The Eagle Adventure events at Runge Nature Center and Marion Access present great opportunities for learning about and observing these symbolic birds.”

The MDC Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City, and Marion Access is just a short drive up Highway 179 at Marion.

