Missouri Department of Conservation to hold vehicle and equipment auction June 10 in Salem

The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a public auction of various used Department vehicles and equipment on Saturday, June 10, starting at 10 a.m. at its Salem Maintenance Center located at the junction of Highway 72 and Highway 32 in Salem. The auction will include boats, outboard motors, tractors, dozers, farm equipment and vehicles.

Cash, check, and credit/debit cards will be accepted. As required by state statute, MDC must charge a convenience fee to all customers who pay by credit or debit card.

Those interested can view auction items on Friday, June 9, at the Salem Maintenance Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with preregistration starting at 9 a.m. Registration the day of the sale begins at 7:30 a.m. A complete lot listing and terms of sales will be available at the registration desk the day of the auction.

A list of auction items is available online at mdc.mo.gov/auction.

Like this: Like Loading...