Missouri Department of Conservation to hold Free Fishing Days June 10 and 11

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s Free Fishing Days will be held June 10 and 11.

During Free Fishing Days, anyone may fish in the Show-Me State without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit, or trout park daily tag.

Aside from not needing permits, other fishing regulations remain in effect, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep. Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

Conservation makes Missouri a great place to fish, and Free Fishing Days encourages people to sample the state’s abundant fishing opportunities. Missouri has more than a million acres of surface water, and most of it provides great fishing. More than 200 different fish species are found in Missouri, with more than 20 of them being game fish for the state’s more than 1.1 million anglers.

For information on Missouri fishing regulations, fish identification, and more get a copy of MDC’s “2017 Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations” where permits are sold, or online at short.mdc.mo.gov/Z3C.

For extensive information on getting started fishing, identifying fish species, finding places to fish, regulations, and more, visit MDC online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing.

The proper handling of caught fish is important to release them unharmed. Get tips and techniques through this MDC video on Fish Handling Tips.

MDC’s free MO Fishing mobile app helps anglers find the best places to fish in Missouri, access regulation information, identify fish by species and more. Anglers can also buy, store, and show fishing permits right on their mobile devices. MO Fishing is available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps/mo-fishing.

